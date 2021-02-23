UrduPoint.com
Water Reserves Must Be Enhanced To Modernize Agriculture, Livestock: Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 03:40 PM

Water reserves must be enhanced to modernize agriculture, livestock: Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said water reserves must be enhanced to modernize agriculture, fisheries and livestock sectors in Balochistan.

"It is as if we can overcome malnutrition only by building new reservoirs", he said adding, apart from government initiatives on food and nutrition, there was an urgent need for cooperation and guidance from national and international organizations.

He expressed these views while talking to Ms. Rebekah Bell, Country Representative of the United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) stationed in Pakistan who called on him at Governor House Quetta.

On the occasion, Governor Yasinzai said agriculture and livestock in Balochistan were being adversely affected due to climate change and rains.

"It is the tireless efforts of farmers and wealthy people that lead to an increase in national production," he said.

The governor said, it was important to nurture their capabilities and teach them modern skills in agriculture and livestock.

The governor further said there was an imperative need to launch a comprehensive public campaign on food and nutrition in remote areas of Balochistan, especially in the backward areas.

He said in view of the special importance of workers and farmers, the incumbent government was taking steps for their welfare.

Appreciating the performance of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Governor Yasinzai said the decision to hire experts from Balochistan to form a team of experts and researchers was commendable.

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Governor United Nations Water Agriculture

