UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Reservoirs, Hydropower Projects Among Top Priorities Of PM: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 11:00 AM

Water reservoirs, hydropower projects among top priorities of PM: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said building water reservoirs and completing hydropower projects were among the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Commenting on the PM's visit today to the construction site of the Mohmand Dam in a tweet, he said Imran Khan would review the work pace of the project that was started in September 2019 and scheduled to be completed in November 2025.

Under the project, Farrukh Habib said the country would get around 800 megawatts (MW) hydropower, store 1.2 million acre-feet of water besides the project would help irrigate and cultivate 17,000 acres of land.

Through completion of such other projects, the minister said as many as 2.9 million acre-feet of water would be stored, 9,000 MW of electricity to be generated and brought an estimated 91,917 acres of additional land under cultivation. Besides, more than 35,000 new job opportunities would be created, he added.

He said as many as 10 projects including Mohmand Dam Hydropower, Diamer Bhasha, Dasu Hydropower, Kurram Tangi Dam Multipurpose, Tarbela Fifth Extension, Barpo Hydropower, Sindh Barrage, Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-4), Katchi Canal and New Ganji projects were in different phases of execution to meet the country's water and energy needs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Electricity Water Visit Dam Job SITE Tangi September November 2019 Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 163.93 million

32 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Police break Guinness World Record with long ..

11 hours ago

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

11 hours ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

11 hours ago

Sindh High Court allows vegetable,fruit traders to ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.