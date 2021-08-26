Water resource commission constituted: Kamran Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Kamran Bangash on Thursday said the provincial government had launched a number of projects that would benefit future generations.

Addressing a press conference along with Agriculture Minister Mohibullah Khan, the CM's special assistant said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had made a major achievement by constituting a water resource commission for preservation and effective management of water resources in the province.

He added that in past, no one paid heed to this vital issue of water preservation and were doing politics on water resources.

He said the first meeting of the commission was held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair and thus KP had become the first ever province of the country to have its water resource commission.

He said the commission had been constituted under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Act 2020.

He said that the commission would take all such policy decisions for the purpose of conserving, redistributing and augmenting the water resources for different purposes including use of water resources in the province.

Kamran Bangash said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was celebrating International Water Week with the world.

"We strive to protect our water resources and ensure their proper use," he said adding, high-level measures were being taken to make barren lands cultivable.

The Special Assistant said despite the global Corona pandemic and economic hardships the journey of prosperity had continued for the last three years and major projects like provision of Health Insaf card, motorway and merger of tribal districts had been completed in the province.

Mohibullah, the provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, said a comprehensive policy was being formulated for agricultural and food security.

He said the department was also taking steps for livestock and fisheries development, adding that the development fund of the department has been increased from Rs. two billion to Rs.120 billion which was a testament to the departmental development.

He said work on the development of Kuram Tangi Dam, Gomal Zam Dam as well as other command areas were underway adding meanwhile, timely measures were being taken to prevent floods and land erosion.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit the province in the first week of September and would inaugurate four more projects in the field of agriculture.

Highlighting the performance of the Agriculture Department, Mohibullah Khan said Development of 200,000 acres of land had been completed in the last three years and efforts were being made to construct the CRBC canal in Dera Ismail Khan in the CPEC project whose documents had been sent for approval.

He said work was underway on a ten-year policy for food security which would be completed soon with positive results directly on the people and farmers. He also said the provincial cabinet could be extended keeping in view all constitutional requirements.

He said there was sufficient stock of Covid vaccines available in the province and urged people to follow Standard Operating Procedures.