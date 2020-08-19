UrduPoint.com
Water Resource Ministry Needs No Govt Sovereign Guarantee For Any Projects: Vawda

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:46 PM

Water Resource Ministry needs no govt sovereign guarantee for any projects: Vawda

Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Wednesday said Water Resources Ministry was a sole entity which needed no government sovereign guarantee for executing any project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Wednesday said Water Resources Ministry was a sole entity which needed no government sovereign guarantee for executing any project.

Addressing a press conference along with other Federal ministers Shibli Faraz, Fawad Hussain, Dr Shiren Mazari, Omar Ayub, Ali Zaidi, , Murad Saeed, and Dr Fehmida Mirza, he said federal government was providing only 20 per cent fund while the ministry arranged remaining 80 per cent money itself for all its projects.

Narrating achievement of past two years, the minister said physical work has already been started on must awaited decade old mega projects including Mohmand and Diamer Basha dam and Dasu hydropower projects.

After Ayub Khan, the incumbent government launched the mega projects after 54 years, he said.

He informed that feasibility study of Sindh Barrage has also been started while around 112 small dams were also being built across the country.

He also praised the Supreme Court Implementation Bench for extending full support to pave way for executing these mega projects.

He said the ministry was executing projects worth Rs 1.1 trillion and its credit went to the Prime Minister and entire team water resources ministry.

Faisal Vawda said there was special emphasis on water issues and water rights with India was also being secured.

