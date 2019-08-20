UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Rose To The Level Of 1214.50 Feet Against The Maximum Conservation Level Of 1242 Feet In Mangla Dam

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 07:02 PM

Water rose to the level of 1214.50 feet against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet in Mangla dam

The country's second largest reservoir the Mangla Dam reached its maximum conservation level as it attained the level of 1214.50 feet above mean sea level on Tuesday, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : The country's second largest reservoir the Mangla Dam reached its maximum conservation level as it attained the level of 1214.50 feet above mean sea level on Tuesday, official sources said.

As a result of torrential rains besides swift melting of snow on the snow-clad upper reaches of the Himalayan Jammu & Kashmir State, Water level in country's second largest Mirpur AJK-based Mangla dam is swiftly rising as water level is swiftly getting close to its climax.

The water level in the reservoir was recorded as 1214.50 feet against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with live storage of 5.297 MAF on Tuesday.

The minimum operating water level in the dam is 1050 feet.

The inflows of water of Jhelum river at Mangla was reported 39900 cusecs with the outflows of 10000 cusecs from the Mangla reservoir on Tuesday, the sources said.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Tuesday as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 198300 cusecs and Outflows 181900 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 47100 cusecs and Outflows 47100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 39900 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 109400 cusecs and Outflows 91800 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 260300 cusecs and Outflows 252300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 276900 cusecs and Outflows 245900 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 343000 cusecs and Outflows 332800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 67000 cusecs and Outflows 51100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 422700 cusecs and Outflows 383500 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 360100 cusecs and Outflows 300500 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 185000 cusecs and Outflows 152100 Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 6.049 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1214.50 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.297 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.078 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m, the sources said.

Related Topics

Kabul Snow Water Dam Jammu Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Mirpur Kotri From Million Rains

Recent Stories

PDMA issues another flood threat

4 minutes ago

New Normandy Four Talks on Donbas Possible Only Af ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan to Approach ICJ Over India's Actions in K ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad visits protective ..

4 minutes ago

Monsoon tree plantation drive begins in AJK

10 minutes ago

University of Sindh's Naushero Feroze Campus orga ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.