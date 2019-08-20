Water rose to the level of 1214.50 feet against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet in Mangla dam

The country's second largest reservoir the Mangla Dam reached its maximum conservation level as it attained the level of 1214.50 feet above mean sea level on Tuesday, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : The country's second largest reservoir the Mangla Dam reached its maximum conservation level as it attained the level of 1214.50 feet above mean sea level on Tuesday, official sources said.

As a result of torrential rains besides swift melting of snow on the snow-clad upper reaches of the Himalayan Jammu & Kashmir State, Water level in country's second largest Mirpur AJK-based Mangla dam is swiftly rising as water level is swiftly getting close to its climax.

The water level in the reservoir was recorded as 1214.50 feet against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with live storage of 5.297 MAF on Tuesday.

The minimum operating water level in the dam is 1050 feet.

The inflows of water of Jhelum river at Mangla was reported 39900 cusecs with the outflows of 10000 cusecs from the Mangla reservoir on Tuesday, the sources said.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Tuesday as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 198300 cusecs and Outflows 181900 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 47100 cusecs and Outflows 47100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 39900 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 109400 cusecs and Outflows 91800 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 260300 cusecs and Outflows 252300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 276900 cusecs and Outflows 245900 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 343000 cusecs and Outflows 332800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 67000 cusecs and Outflows 51100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 422700 cusecs and Outflows 383500 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 360100 cusecs and Outflows 300500 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 185000 cusecs and Outflows 152100 Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 6.049 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1214.50 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.297 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.078 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m, the sources said.