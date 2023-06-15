UrduPoint.com

Water Rotation Programme In Dad Division Announced

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Executive Engineer Dad Division in an announcement said that due to a shortage of water in the River Indus and Main Rohri Canal, the oulet canals of Dad Division will remain closed from June 13 to June 29, 2023

The announcement said that in the first phase of the schedule Manehro Minor, Malwah Distri, Jado Minor, Qazi Ahmed Minor, Sujawal Distri, Chhoti Run Minor and Zaradri Minor would remain closed from June 13 to June 21, 2023 till 6 am.

It said that during the second phase of the schedule the Rahib Shah Distri, Chanesar Minor, Waryam Minor, Jan Muhammad Minor, Jamal Shah Distri, Mir Rukan Minor, Kehkat Minor, Talhi Minor, Dalel Dero Minor, Shahbaz Minor, Karkem Minor and Batho Minor would remain closed from June 21 to June 29 till 6 am.

