Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) directed to provide lids on all open manholes

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Aamer Aziz has directed the WASA officials to provide lids on all open manholes in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Aamer Aziz has directed the WASA officials to provide lids on all open manholes in the city.

In a directive here on Tuesday, he urged that all complaints regarding missing lids on open manholes must be resolved immediately and no delay in this regard will be tolerated at any cost. He specifically directed the operations staff and officers to ensure that all open manholes were properly covered with lids within six hours of being reported.

He said that strict adherence to the time frame would ensure public safety. In this connection, WASA free helpline (1334) would remain fully operational and available 24/7 and the citizens could report open manholes and sewage-related issues through the helpline round the clock.

He reiterated WASA commitment to providing high-quality water supply and sanitation services to the public and warned that negligence or delays in delivering these essential services would not be tolerated under any circumstances.