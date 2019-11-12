Water, sanitation neglected in ICT; I-9 Sewage treatment plant funding yet to release

The water and sanitation condition in the federal capital of over a million population had been neglected by the authorities as the overhauling funding for its only I-9 sewage treatment plant was yet to be released

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The water and sanitation condition in the Federal capital of over a million population had been neglected by the authorities as the overhauling funding for its only I-9 sewage treatment plant was yet to be released.

The sewage treatment plant had the capacity to treat 17 million gallons per day (mgd) whereas it was only treating 5-6 mgd at the moment, said Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri.

He said there were damages on various pipelines supplying sewage water to treatment plant and the machinery had also developed defects due to lack of maintenance as it had gone out of order for the past five years.

He said the PC-I for the project was submitted in the Planning Division and was waiting for the green signal to kick start the overhaul.

To a question, he said, "Our main focus is to get I-9 Waste treatment plant functional which is the main source and then move forward towards decentralization of the system.

The waste treatment will then be divided at the sector level with the major waste generating sectors with maximum flow of liquid waste like two to three sectors sewage treatment to be carried out separately." Relying to another query, he said keeping in view the population of the federal capital estimated sewage generated per day would be 40 million gallons per day (mgd) with 24 hours water supply. However, there was shortage of water in the federal capital and water supply was also limited which was not 24 hours so in that case it would less than 20mgd, he added.

"All things are linked with funding once the funds for maintenance and upgradation has been released the rest of the programme would be carried out likewise," Sardar Khan Zimri said.

/395