Water Scarcity Rather Wastage Issue Of Federal Capital: DG EPA

Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Director General Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (DG EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah Tuesday said water shortage was not major issue rather its wastage by the public had reduced availability of the essential life commodity.

Addressing to the first ever public hearing of Federal Employees Housing Authority Towers in G-13 sector under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project environmental impact assessment (EIA) Report approval, she said low water tariff and unabated ground water extraction had plummeted the underground water reserves.

Shah added that there should be a complete ban on ground water extraction as it was putting serious stress on the already depleting per capita water availability.

The EPA DG informed that water table had declined in the G-13 and other sectors. She added that there was no public transport for the sector's residents which EPA ensured in a separate public hearing by setting up a separate Metro Bus station keeping in view the demand and feasibility of the project.

She lauded the presence of Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority in its project's public hearing, adding, "there are as many as 70 housing societies in the federal capital where none of their CEOs participated in their projects' public hearing for EIA report approval." She noted that the Federal Employees Housing Authority was setting up a joint sewage treatment plant for G-13 and G-14 residents which would resolve the liquid waste treatment in the sectors.

Shah mentioned that the issue of water shortage in the metropolis could not be resolved without public support as authorities alone were not able to fix all the issues.

She urged the masses to use eco friendly technology in infrastructure development and rain harvesting methods for sustainable development.

