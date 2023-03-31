UrduPoint.com

Water Scarcity: Two RO Plants To Be Installed In Gwadar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 04:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :In order to meet the water scarcity in the port city of Gwadar, two Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants are being installed for thousands of residents of Sarbandan and Chabarkani villages of Gwadar, said a handout issue here on Friday.

It noted that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the RO plant was held at Union Council Sarbandan, in which UC Chairman Haq Dutehreek Naseeb Noshirwani, local dignitaries, chairman and councilors and military officials participated.

It may be recalled that, in view of the needs of the local population of Gwadar district the Army Chief in his recent visit to Gwadar, announced several uplift projects worth Rs 500 million for the port city of the province.

The development projects announced for Gwadar will be completed with the financial support of Pakistan Army.

It is worth mentioning here that water scarcity is the most serious problem in the coastal belt of Balochistan as the people of the areas from Jiwani coastline to Hangul National Park and Gardani are facing acute water shortage.

