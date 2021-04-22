Water scheme approved for far-flung place of Rajanpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering South Punjab is set to launch Clean Water Scheme worth Rs. 72 millions here.

Secretary Housing Liaqat Ali Chattha stated this while paying visit at Mari Pur region, the far flung region of the district on Thursday.

He said provision of basic facilities at the remote regions were remained top priority of incumbent government.

According to him, water is life and local administration would leave no stone unturned to meet such a basic demand of life of commoners of the region.

Chattha said they were extending work in DG Khan, Taunsa amongst all undeveloped regions of the province through following coherent mechanism.

He assured of holding no compromise on standard and transparency of projects. Every welfare scheme would be completed in due time period in accordance with people's expectations, he remarked.