Water Scheme Approves For Far-flung Place Of Rajanpur

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering South Punjab has approved clean water scheme worth Rs. 72 millions here.

Secretary Housing Liaqat Ali Chattha has stated this while paying visit at Mari Pur region, the far flung region of the district.

He said provision of basic facilities at the remote regions was remained top priority of incumbent government.

According to him, water is life and local administration would leave no stone unturned to meet such a basic demand of life of commoners of the region.

Chattha said they were extending work in DG Khan, Taunsa amongst all undeveloped regions of the province through following coherent mechanism.

He assured of holding no compromise on standard and transparency of projects. Every welfare scheme would be completed in due time period in accordance with people's expectations, he remarked.

