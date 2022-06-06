UrduPoint.com

Water Schemes To Be Completed In Multan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Water schemes to be completed in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Director Engineering WASA Muhammad Abduslam said on Monday water supply schemes being started with Rs.200 million in the city would be completed until the end of this year.

Talking to APP, he said overhead reservoirs and tube wells were being constructed in different places of the city with Rs.1000 million budget.

He said new water supply pipelines costing Rs. 300 million were being spread at Garden Town, Basti Khuda Dad, old Shujabad, Khar Pur, Basti Khawaja Gharib Nawaz located at Vehari road.

He said all schemes started after brief survey by department and in consultation with the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK).

Abduslam said complete check and balance was ensured to maintain transparency in all schemes through third party validation (TPV) process.

He said they had conducted a survey on underground water lines spread in Mumtazabad, Willayat Abad, Gulghast Colony, Naqshband Colony, Shamsh Abad, Nawan Sher, Justice Hameed Colony, Shah Rukn Alam Colony's blocks including W, L, Y, Z, New Multan.

He said the work of replacing water lines was completed at Tariq Abad, Timber Market, Khooni Burj road, MDA Chowk and other places worth Rs. 100 million through schemes approved for 2020-21.

