Water, Sewerage Corporation refutes allegations against HR officer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC) has termed the allegations leveled by Mehran Workers Union against the corporation's Chief Human Resource Officer as baseless.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the HWSC denied that the HR officer Muhammad Naeem Shoro had deleted some important files of the organization from the official computer and that he had taken HWSC's computers in his possession unlawfully.

The HWSC asserted that all the records stored in computers of the concerned sections were safe.