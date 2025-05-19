Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC) has reshuffled its Chief Engineers of Latifabad and Qasimabad Subdivisions.

According to an office order issued here on Monday, Zeeshan Malik has been assigned responsibility of Latifabad Subdivision and Shaukat Ali Shaikh of Qasimabad Subdivision.

Imran Khan and Agha Ali Khuwaja have been relieved from the two subdivisions.

