Water shortage adding to woes of lawyers, clients in Islamabad high court

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) is facing immense shortage of water since the last three days.Toilets are overflowing with filth and the lawyers and clients are forced to go to nearest hotels for using washrooms.

In the prevailing situation the female clients find them in a state of perpetual agony when they find no way to meet their toilet need..CDA personnel are showing apathy towards taking any measure to ensure supply of water despite Court orders.Islamabad High Court Bar Association president Raja Inam Amin Minhas said that this matter has been brought to the notice of the relevant quarters on umpteen time but no one is paying any heed toward this burning issue.

. There is no water in Masjid for Wuduh in High Court.Clients said that when courts are facing the problem of shortage of water then who will pay the attention towards the woes of common man. The institutions which administer justice are themselves facing problems then a common man can expect what in terms of provision of speedy and inexpensive justice from courts. .