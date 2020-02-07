UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Shortage Adding To Woes Of Lawyers, Clients In Islamabad High Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:55 PM

Water shortage adding to woes of lawyers, clients in Islamabad high court

Islamabad High Court (IHC) is facing immense shortage of water since the last three days.Toilets are overflowing with filth and the lawyers and clients are forced to go to nearest hotels for using washrooms

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) is facing immense shortage of water since the last three days.Toilets are overflowing with filth and the lawyers and clients are forced to go to nearest hotels for using washrooms.

In the prevailing situation the female clients find them in a state of perpetual agony when they find no way to meet their toilet need..CDA personnel are showing apathy towards taking any measure to ensure supply of water despite Court orders.Islamabad High Court Bar Association president Raja Inam Amin Minhas said that this matter has been brought to the notice of the relevant quarters on umpteen time but no one is paying any heed toward this burning issue.

. There is no water in Masjid for Wuduh in High Court.Clients said that when courts are facing the problem of shortage of water then who will pay the attention towards the woes of common man. The institutions which administer justice are themselves facing problems then a common man can expect what in terms of provision of speedy and inexpensive justice from courts. .

Related Topics

Shortage Water Lawyers Man Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority Mosque From Court

Recent Stories

CJP  orders removal of encroachment from govt lan ..

9 minutes ago

Imran making national institutions controversial b ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey bolsters outposts in Syria's Idlib

2 minutes ago

Anti Terrorism Court rejects bail plea of judge vi ..

2 minutes ago

2 die in different incidents in Mananwala

2 minutes ago

Air Chief offers cooperation to Sri Lanka in the f ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.