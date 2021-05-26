Water shortage can go beyond 17 %: IRSA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has said that keeping in view of dwindling inflows pattern, it seemed that water shortage would go beyond 17 per cent for early Kharif season.

In a letter to Punjab and Sindh, the IRSA Spokesman informed that magnitude of water shortage and position would be cleared in next 24/48 hours.

"The total Rim-Station inflows of 153,000 cusecs for today have decreased 18,800 cusecs from yesterday's total inflows of 171,800 cusecs.

The temperatures at Skardu are also below normal this year which are inhibiting the flows in almost all the rivers especially in Indus," said the Spokesman.

He said the total Rim-Station inflows were less than IRSA's anticipation by 18 per cent, with only Jhelum flows being just above the average by 4 per cent.

In view of water situation, the Punjab and Sindh were requested to prepare a contingent plan and made efforts to utilize the available water resources.