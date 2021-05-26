UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Shortage Can Go Beyond 17 %: IRSA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:06 PM

Water shortage can go beyond 17 %: IRSA

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has said that keeping in view of dwindling inflows pattern, it seemed that water shortage would go beyond 17 per cent for early Kharif season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has said that keeping in view of dwindling inflows pattern, it seemed that water shortage would go beyond 17 per cent for early Kharif season.

In a letter to Punjab and Sindh, the IRSA Spokesman informed that magnitude of water shortage and position would be cleared in next 24/48 hours.

"The total Rim-Station inflows of 153,000 cusecs for today have decreased 18,800 cusecs from yesterday's total inflows of 171,800 cusecs.

The temperatures at Skardu are also below normal this year which are inhibiting the flows in almost all the rivers especially in Indus," said the Spokesman.

He said the total Rim-Station inflows were less than IRSA's anticipation by 18 per cent, with only Jhelum flows being just above the average by 4 per cent.

In view of water situation, the Punjab and Sindh were requested to prepare a contingent plan and made efforts to utilize the available water resources.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Punjab Water Jhelum Skardu All From

Recent Stories

Shahzad Akbar denies meeting with Jahangir Tareen

5 minutes ago

3rd meeting of NAPHDA held

5 minutes ago

Ex-aide brands UK's Johnson 'unfit' to be PM over ..

5 minutes ago

Aamir Aqiq assumes charge of DC Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago

25 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

8 minutes ago

Nine die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.