Water Shortage Disturbs Residents Of Sadiqabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:16 PM

Water shortage has been disturbing the residents of Union Council (UC) 26 Sadiqabad and adjoining areas for last many days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Water shortage has been disturbing the residents of Union Council (UC) 26 Sadiqabad and adjoining areas for last many days.

A complainant of the area Wasif Malik told APP that no substitute arrangements were made by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to ensure regular supply to the residents of the area.

He said, "we have to fetch water from far-flung areas to meet the daily needs. We can't afford a water tanker that is costly and unaffordable and we have to pay Rs. 1000 to get water from this source," he added.

When contacted the WASA official said there was no shortage of water supply in the area and asked the residents to plug leakages in pipelines of their houses and all taps should be tightly closed, he added./395

