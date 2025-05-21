Open Menu

Water Shortage Halts Irrrigation Supply From Khanpur Dam

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The water supply for irrigation from Khanpur Dam Wednesday has been suspended due to a significant decrease in water inflow, officials confirmed.

According to sources at the dam, the current water level has dropped to 1928.79 feet, well below the dam’s full storage capacity of 1982 feet. The inflow of water into the dam stands at merely 26 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded at 148 cusecs, creating an imbalance that has necessitated immediate conservation measures.

Officials stated that the suspension of irrigation water supply, now in effect for the past three days, is in accordance with established legal and operational protocols aimed at managing water resources during periods of low inflow. The reduced inflow is attributed to changing weather patterns and a lack of rainfall in the catchment areas.

Despite the disruption in irrigation supply, authorities have reassured residents that the provision of drinking water to Rawalpindi and Islamabad remains uninterrupted.

Maintaining water supply to the twin cities has been prioritized to meet domestic consumption needs.

The dam administration is closely monitoring the situation and is expected to resume irrigation supply once inflow conditions improve. Farmers relying on the dam for irrigation are being advised to adopt water conservation practices andexplore alternative water sources during this temporary suspension.

Khanpur Dam, located on the Haro River near Khanpur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, plays a critical role in supplying water for both agricultural and domestic use in the region. The current situation underscores the ongoing challenges posed by water scarcity and the need for sustainable water management in the country.

