Water Shortage Hit Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Residents of number of localities of Rawalpindi complaint shortage of water supply with the mercury level going up day by day.

Residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Umar Road, Arya Mohallah, Sadiqabad asked the authorities concerned to take notice of the scarcity of water in their areas for last several days.

Muhammad Yousaf from Dhoke Elahi Bukush said a number of complaints has been registered with the concerned department but no action was taken so far.

Another resident Atif Butt of Arya Mohalla said they register many complaints but the authorities turned a deaf ear on the genuine problem.

People of this area have to fetch water from far flung areas to cater their daily needs,he added.

On the other hand, an official of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) claimed that there is no shortage of water in any area of the city.

