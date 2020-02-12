Water shortage hits several Rawalpindi Cantonment Board areas including Peoples Colony, Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Syedan

Water shortage in Peoples Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Tench Bhatta and other localities of Cantonment Board Rawalpindi is creating inconvenience and problems for the residents of the areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Water shortage in Peoples Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Tench Bhatta and other localities of Cantonment board Rawalpindi is creating inconvenience and problems for the residents of the areas.

Talking to APP, the residents including Muhammad Yaqoob Qureshi, Muhammad Ishtiaq Qureshi, Haji Ghulam Mustafa, Qurban Hussain, Tahir Qureshi, Tahir Javed, Muhammad Saleem, Qazi, Malik Tariq and others complained against the water shortage.

They said that they were facing great difficulties due to water shortage.

The residents claimed that water had not been supplied to their areas for the last 10 days and the Department of Water Supply was playing a role of silent spectator.

The residents further informed that they were compelled to purchase water tankers at exorbitant rates due to water shortage.

They demanded from the authorities concerned to take notice of the situation and restore regular supply of water to the residents on priority.