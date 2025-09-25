Water shortage in Quetta becoming serious as we going to implement water emergency: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzeb Khan Kakar on Thursday said that the problem of water shortage in Quetta city is becoming serious with each passing day, that is why we are going to implement a water emergency.

He said that if the indiscriminate use and waste of water continues in Quetta, it will also become Cape Town.

He expressed these views while speaking at a meeting held here with the office bearers and members of the Quetta Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Dr. Faisal, Chief Executive of the Public Private Partnership Authority, was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Senior Vice President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quetta Balochistan Haji Akhtar Kakar, Vice President Engineer Mir Wais Khan Kakar, Chairman of the Standing Committee for Municipal Corporation Sardar Zainul Abidin Khilji and others said that the residents of Quetta are facing various problems including cleanliness, traffic, parking, road cutting, and the influx of drug addicts, due to which ordinary citizens as well as members of the business community are being affected. Therefore, a committee comprising the business community and other stakeholders should be formed in this regard so that a joint action plan can be formulated to solve these problems.

They gave various suggestions including illegal parking in the city, lack of slaughterhouses, shifting dairy farms and others out of the city and expressed hope that Commissioner Quetta and his team would play a full role in this context.

Addressing at the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzeb Khan Kakar said that the solution to the problems being faced by the citizens of Quetta is not difficult, for this the government and the citizens should work together. there is a need to move forward on scientific grounds.

He said that solving cleanliness, traffic and other problems could not be called jihad, but it is the common responsibility of all of us, unfortunately, no land use plan has been prepared for Quetta, everyone is to blame for this.

He said that door-to-door garbage collection has started under Phase II of the Safa Quetta project, initially, it has started from 7 areas of Quetta city.

He said that a meeting was held with various associations in the city regarding the fees of the Safa Quetta project, they assured us of all possible cooperation regarding payment of the fees, but this could not happen, that is why now the magistrate has to go in this regard.

He said that improvement in mass transport, increase in parking fees in densely populated and central areas of the city are necessary.

He said that the ongoing work on Inscombe Road and others would be completed from October 30 to November 15.

He said that the business community should support us for the development of the city and take responsibility for cleaning some highways and roads and other matters.

He said that the Municipal Corporation in the briefing given to him by Quetta, it was told that 7,000 street lights have been installed in the city, but due to non-payment of bills, the public is not getting any benefit from them. The business community should support us in such issues.

He said that he is always available to address the problems faced by the public and the business community.

He agreed with the proposal of the officials and members of the Chamber of Commerce for a committee on cleanliness, parking, and other issues in the city and said that a committee should be formed in this regard.

On this occasion, Chief Executive of Public Private Partnership Authority Dr. Faisal said that projects like Green Bus Project, Technology Park, and Safa Project are being successfully implemented in the city under Public Private Partnership, bidding documents for outsourcing to Officers Club could be submitted till October 6

He said that the highway expansion project in Quetta city was very difficult and complex, which is being worked on very well but instead of praising this project, it is being criticized, which is surprising.

Finally, a commemorative shield was presented to Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzeb Khan Kakar by Quetta Chamber of Commerce.