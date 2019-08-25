UrduPoint.com
Water Shortage Irk The Residents Of Dhoke Elahi Bukush

Sun 25th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

Water shortage irk the residents of Dhoke Elahi Bukush

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Water shortage perturbed the residents of Union Council (UC)-42 Dhoke Elahi Bukush Street no 2 for the last many days.

No substitute arrangements were made by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to ensure regular supply, the residents namely Faisal Mehmood, Muhammad Atif, Malik Sher, Malik Waheed, Malik Ali Zaman, Muhammad Yousaf, Nadeem Sheikh, Talha Mehmood, Javed Abbasi, Zahid Sheikh, Tahir Sheikh Zahoor, Adalat, Rab Nawaz, Ghulam Abbas,Riaz, Fayyaz, Said Rasool, Ali Nawaz, Shakeel Ahmed, Sheikh Tasleem,Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Akram, Wasiq Razzak,Sajjad Sadiq showed their grievances and threatened to lodge a protest against WASA for not providing the water.

A complainant namely Muhammad Atif from Dhoke Elahi Bukush said "we have to fetch water from far flung areas to meet the daily needs. "We can't afford a water tanker that is costly and unaffordable and we have to pay Rs. 1000 to get water from this source," he said that the area incharge of WASA Amir Shah was repeatedly requested to restore the regular supply of water but useless.

