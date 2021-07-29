UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Shortage Needs To Be Addressed On Priority: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Water shortage needs to be addressed on priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the issue of water scarcity in the country was very important and needed to be addressed on priority.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan, who briefed him about the Water Commission Report and the ongoing judicial reforms.

Imran Khan appreciated the efforts of Justice (retd) Shahid Karim regarding the Water Commission Report and the performance of team headed by Justice (retd) Ali Akbar Qureshi in compiling the report.

He said through judicial reforms, the government was working on delivery of speedy justice to the common man.

The prime minister said the government was committed to make the judicial system more efficient. It would extend all possible cooperation and resources to the judiciary in removing the hurdles in making their system more effective, he added.

The attorney general briefed the prime minister on various judicial matters, the ongoing judicial reforms and the Water Commission Report.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Water Man All Government

Recent Stories

HBL delivers strong performance for H1 2021; Profi ..

15 minutes ago

Over 1.6 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administer ..

2 minutes ago

Traffic laws' enforcement prime duties of Motorw ..

19 minutes ago

672 more small power projects to be initiated: PED ..

19 minutes ago

China raises export tariffs on steel products to p ..

19 minutes ago

Tehran Has to Make Decisions on JCPOA, 'Ball Remai ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.