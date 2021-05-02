Water shortage perturbed residents of Sadiqabad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The residents of Sadiqabad are facing acute water shortage for the last many days as the hot weather has started.

The residents said that Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has failed to provide supply of water regularly.

Zaheer Ahmed, an area resident said water is not available in the locality. He said that it was very difficult to afford getting water from tankers as it was too costly. Another resident of the locality Hammad Bhatti said they were paying water bills regularly but its supply was not being ensured. They urged the authorities concerned to take steps for regular supply of water.

WASA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Sunday said there would be no water shortage during the holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak.

Talking to APP, he said the agency had taken special measures for provision of water supply without interruption to its consumers.

Any kind of negligence and laxity at the part of water section staff both in office and at tube wells would not be tolerated.

He informed that 524 tube wells and 160 filtration plants during the month of Ramzan were operational without any problem and interruption.

The chairman said that a special cell had been established to deal with emergency complaints. He urged the consumers to register Water Complaint Sections located at Liaquat Bagh, Shamsabad, Commercial Market, Khayban-e-Sir Syed, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Chak Jalal Din, Dhama Syedan and Al Noor Colony. He appealed to the consumers not waste the water and asked them to plug leakages in pipelines of their houses and all taps should be tightly closed, he added.