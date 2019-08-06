UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Shortage Perturbs Residents In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 06:30 PM

Water shortage perturbs residents in Rawalpindi

The residents of Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Bakra Mandi and adjoining areas are perturbed due to acute water shortage for last several days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The residents of Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Bakra Mandi and adjoining areas are perturbed due to acute water shortage for last several days.

Fida Khan, a resident of the area while talking to APP said the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has not made adequate arrangements to provide water in the area, adding that they have to get water from water tankers.

Another citizen, Sheikh Nasir said, "We cannot afford water supplied by tankers because that is costly and unaffordable. Mamoon alleged that tanker mafia was looting and making money by selling water at high prices.

The residents demanded of the authorities concerned to take action and make sure the provision of water in the vicinity.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Rawalpindi Nasir Money From

Recent Stories

No Pakistani batsman among top ten in ICC Test Pla ..

32 seconds ago

AJK Prime Minister meets Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal ..

34 seconds ago

Rallies carried out to express solidarity with Kas ..

35 seconds ago

Moscow Prosecutor's Office to Verify Facts on Mino ..

37 seconds ago

Sudan's Transitional Military Council to Be Dissol ..

16 minutes ago

Student moves Lahore High Court against Punjab Uni ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.