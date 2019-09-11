Water shortage perturbs residents of Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

The residents of Tench Bhatta, Peoples colony, Bakra Mandi and adjoining areas are perturbed due to acute water shortage from last several days

Yawar Khan, a resident of the area while talking to APP said the Rawalpindi Cantonment Authority had not made adequate arrangements to provide water in the area, adding people had no other option but to purchase water from tanker mafia.

Another citizen, Muhammad Awais said, "we cannot afford water supplied by tankers because it is costly and unaffordable." Mamoon alleged that tanker mafia was looting masses and making money by selling water at high prices.

The residents urged the authorities concerned to take action and make sure the provision of water in the vicinity.