UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Shortage Perturbs Residents Of Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 07:04 PM

Water shortage perturbs residents of Rawalpindi

The residents of Tench Bhatta, Peoples colony, Bakra Mandi and adjoining areas are perturbed due to acute water shortage from last several days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The residents of Tench Bhatta, Peoples colony, Bakra Mandi and adjoining areas are perturbed due to acute water shortage from last several days.

Yawar Khan, a resident of the area while talking to APP said the Rawalpindi Cantonment Authority had not made adequate arrangements to provide water in the area, adding people had no other option but to purchase water from tanker mafia.

Another citizen, Muhammad Awais said, "we cannot afford water supplied by tankers because it is costly and unaffordable." Mamoon alleged that tanker mafia was looting masses and making money by selling water at high prices.

The residents urged the authorities concerned to take action and make sure the provision of water in the vicinity.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Rawalpindi Money From

Recent Stories

US Has to Ensure Counter terror Resources Applied ..

2 minutes ago

All States Must Fulfill Obligations - Novak on Pos ..

2 minutes ago

Joint session of Parliament to be held on Thursday ..

2 minutes ago

New Moscow Subway Line Links Work Cultures, Boosts ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador visits students at Sheikh Khalifa b ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Awards hosts interactive majlis sessions ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.