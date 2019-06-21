UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Shortage Perturbs Residents Of Various Areas In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:59 PM

The residents of Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Bakra Mandi and adjoining areas are perturbed due to acute water shortage from last several days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The residents of Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Bakra Mandi and adjoining areas are perturbed due to acute water shortage from last several days.

Fida Khan, a resident of the area while talking to APP said the Rawalpindi Cantonment Authority (RCB) has not made adequate arrangements to provide water in the area, adding that we have to get water from tankers mafia.

Another citizen, Sheikh Nasir said we cannot afford water from tankers mafia because that is too costly.

He alleged that tanker mafia is looting and making money by selling water at high prices.

The residents urged the authorities concerned to take action and make sure the provision of water in the vicinity.

