Water Shortages: DC Orders Strict Action Against Violators Indulged In Paddy Cultivation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 12:02 AM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Thursday presided a meeting regarding implementation on ban imposed on cultivation of paddy in command area of Rohri Canal due to shortage of canal water

NAUSHEHEROFROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) : Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Thursday presided a meeting regarding implementation on ban imposed on cultivation of paddy in command area of Rohri Canal due to shortage of canal water.

According to a handout issued by District Information office, DC warned that strict action would be taken against the farmers who cultivate paddy despite the ban imposed by Sindh Government in the command area of Rohri canal.

He said that Revenue board Hyderabad through a notification has imposed a ban on the cultivation of paddy on Rohri canal, Nara Canal and Khairpur east and west feeders therefore officers of irrigation and Agriculture Department should prepare a list of farmers to cultivate paddy crops and strictly inform them about the ban.

DC also directed to destroy nurseries of growers violating the rule so that they could not sow the crop and constitute committees at every taluka level headed by Assistant Commissioners with inclusion of the officers of Revenue, Irrigation, Agriculture and Sindh Abadgar Board as members.

DC directed officers of Agriculture department to ensure availability of pesticides for destroying paddy nurseries and use tractors also if needed for the purpose.

Among others Additional Director Agriculture department Ghulam Farooque Vistro,AEN Nusrat division irrigation department Sain Bux Zardari, AEN Moro Sub division Muhammad Suleman, Executive Engineer Rohri division, Kandyaro Sub division Ayaz Ali Makhdoom and other relevant officers were also present.

