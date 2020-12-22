Water situation, Wapda projects discussed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain and former Wapda Chairman/ Member of the Implementation Committee on Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dams Shams-ul-Mulk Tuesday discussed the water security situation and ongoing water development projects.

The chairman said that Wapda was undertaking construction of a number of projects including Diamer-Basha dam, Mohmand dam and Dasu hydropower project to ensure socioeconomic development.

Despite the challenge of Covid-19, he added, the construction work on both Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dams have been progressing satisfactorily.

Shams-ul-Mulk appreciated Wapda for its efforts to effectively tackle the water and electricity challenges faced by the country. Expressing satisfaction over the pace of work on Wapda projects, Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dams in particular, he said that it is a good omen for Pakistan that Wapda has once again been serving the nation as a dynamic organisation.