UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Situation, Wapda Projects Discussed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Water situation, Wapda projects discussed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain and former Wapda Chairman/ Member of the Implementation Committee on Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dams Shams-ul-Mulk Tuesday discussed the water security situation and ongoing water development projects.

The chairman said that Wapda was undertaking construction of a number of projects including Diamer-Basha dam, Mohmand dam and Dasu hydropower project to ensure socioeconomic development.

Despite the challenge of Covid-19, he added, the construction work on both Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dams have been progressing satisfactorily.

Shams-ul-Mulk appreciated Wapda for its efforts to effectively tackle the water and electricity challenges faced by the country. Expressing satisfaction over the pace of work on Wapda projects, Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dams in particular, he said that it is a good omen for Pakistan that Wapda has once again been serving the nation as a dynamic organisation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Water Dam Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

26 minutes ago

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

43 minutes ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

46 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

46 minutes ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

1 hour ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Regent of Pa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.