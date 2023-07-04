Water sports facilities to be developed at Guddu, Sukkur, Kotri barrages: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Yamaha Japan Senior General Manager for Central Asia & middle East Yoshiyuki ITO discussed developing water sports facilities at different barrages and lakes of the province, including launching a ferry service from Do-Darya to Port.

The Chief Minister said that there was a great scope to develop water sports facilities at Keenjhar, Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri Barrages in collaboration with Yamaha Pakistan.

These facilities could be established through the private sector.

The visiting Yamaha representatives told the Chief Minister that a ferry service could be established from Do-Darya to Port Qasim for transport facilities and recreation. He said that their WaveRunners were the best sports.