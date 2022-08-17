UrduPoint.com

Water Sports Facilities To Be Provided At Tanda Dam

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee, MPA Ziaullah Bangash on Wednesday said that scenic Tanda Dam has become the best tourist destination for people of southern districts after the start of water sports facilities

Ziaullah Bangash said that all water sports facilities like those of Khanpur Dam would be provided at the Tanda Dam as procurement of more water jets and boats was in the final stages.

He said that water sports festivals would be held regularly to provide the best entertainment and tourist facilities to people, generating employment opportunities for residents.

He said the mega project was launched through a public-private partnership to promote tourism at Tanda Dam.

With modern sports facilities, restaurants, waiting areas, and family areas, it would attract local tourists from the southern district, he added.

He said that covering an area of 405 hectares, Tanda in Kohat was another most suitable dam for promoting eco-tourism and water sports, having a big lake with a water storage capacity of 65,000 acres feet.

Once development work and recreational facilities are installed, the dam would be an ideal location for local tourists from nearby districts Hangu, Kurram, Karak, Bannu, and Peshawar to enjoy water sports facilities.

