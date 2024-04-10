Open Menu

Water Sprinkled Around Abdullah Pur-Jhumra Road Flyover Project Site

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Water sprinkled around Abdullah Pur-Jhumra Road Flyover project site

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sprinkled water around the Abdullah Pur-Jhumra Road Flyover

project to save people and travelers from dust and its impacts.

According to a spokesman for the FDA, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary received complaints that Abdullah Pur-Jhumra Road Flyover Project was under completion but the use of heavy machinery at project site increase dust which caused respiratory and other problems for the area people as well as travelers.

Therefore, the FDA director general took immediate notice on public complaints and issued necessary direction for tackling this issue amicably.

Hence, the FDA arranged water tanks and sprinkled water in and around the project site and this process was continuing with intervals, he added.

