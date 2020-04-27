Water storage in major reservoirs jumps to over 7 MAF

It can be termed a good omen for agriculture and hydropower generation, record 7.099 million acre feet (MAF) water is available in Mangla, Tarbela and Chashma reservoirs this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :It can be termed a good omen for agriculture and hydropower generation, record 7.099 million acre feet (MAF) water is available in Mangla, Tarbela and Chashma reservoirs this year.

According to data of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) over 4 MAF more water is available in the dams as compared with last year, and 5.496 MAF more if compared with the average of last 10 years.

Owing to sufficient water availability, no water shortage is forecast for Kharif season 2020 and the provinces are asked to draw their indent as per their demand.

This better hydrological situation will aptly fulfill the requirement of water for agriculture in the country for the days to come.

The more water in the reservoirs will also result in more hydelpower generation in the days to come with increase water indents by IRSA in accordance with the requirements of the provinces.

Meanwhile, IRSA on Monday released 136,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 153,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1478.48 feet, which was 92.48 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 32,700 cusecs and outflow as 33,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1202.70 feet, which was 162.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 53,700 cusecs and 35,500 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 69,500, 59,100 and 34,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 37,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.