Water Stress In Sadpara Dam Causes Power, Drinking And Irrigation Water Shortages: DC Skardu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner Skardu Hafiz Karim Dad chaired a meeting on the current status of water and electricity in Skardu

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Skardu Hafiz Karim Dad chaired a meeting on the current status of water and electricity in Skardu.

The meeting was attended by the president of Anjuman-e-Tajiran, members of Lake Committee and heads of all concerned departments.

Executive Engineer WASA and WAPDA briefed the participants about the current situation of water and electricity.

Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned departments to take concrete steps to address the issues related to electricity, drinking and irrigation water. He said Sadpara Dam received less water this year as compared to previous year which is directly affecting power generation and supply of drinking and irrigation water.

He directed XEN WASA and WAPDA to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking and irrigation water and ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during Sehri and Iftar.

The meeting decided to provide electricity to business areas in Skardu from noon to afternoon through the thermal generator and other sources.

DC directed the Administrator Municipal Committee to make it mandatory to construct water tank with all newly constructed houses.

