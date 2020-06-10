UrduPoint.com
Water Supplied To Gilgit City Highly Contaminated, Says GB EPA Director

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 01:24 PM

Water supplied to Gilgit city highly contaminated, says GB EPA director

Water being supplied to inhabitants of Gilgit city from Burma and Jutial Water Supply Complexes is highly contaminated, which may cause spread of different diseases in the city

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Water being supplied to inhabitants of Gilgit city from Burma and Jutial Water Supply Complexes is highly contaminated, which may cause spread of different diseases in the city.

Gilgit Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency Director Shazad Shigri while talking to APP said that water samples were collected from water storage tanks, outlet of Burmas and Jutial Water Supply Complex, domestic water taps from different locations and community taps were found heavily contaminated.

He said that the level of turbidity and bacteria increases with the increasing temperature in summer, thus making it not fit for human consumption, which may cause spread of waterborne diseases.

Shazad Shigri further said that the GB Water and Power Department was supplying untreated water to command areas, which may cause spread of typhoid and other waterborne diseases in the city.

Typhoid coupled with the COVID-19 has worsen the situation in the corona hotspots in Gilgit city, he said.

Shigri said that a letter has been written to competent authority of water supply of GB for taking necessary measures to treat the water and make it fit for human consumption up to the level of National Standard for Drinking Water Quality (NSDWQ) in order to avert the risk of further spread of typhoid in the city.

