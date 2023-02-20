UrduPoint.com

Water Supply Closure Due To Power Supply Suspension:WASA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Water supply closure due to power supply suspension:WASA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has announced that the supply of water to the city would remain affected from February 20 to March 2 because of the power supply suspension from morning to afternoon on these days.

In a statement issued here on Monday, WASA's spokesman advised the consumers to store water to avoid being affected by the shortage.

According to him, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) would suspend the electric supply to New Filter Plant and Old Filter Plant on Jamshoro road from 9.

30 am to 2.30 pm from February 20 to 22.

He said due to the power supply issue the plant would remain inoperational for at least 7 hours on each of those days because it normally took around 2 hours to the plant after the restoration of the power supply to start supplying water.

The HESCO would carry out the maintenance shutdown in the 11 KV Feeders including New HDA, Agha Khan, Bhitai Town, Al Rahim and New Shahbaz on the same 3 days.

