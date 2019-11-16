Water Supply, Drainage Projects For Kotri Get Approval: Malik Asad Sikandar
The Member National Assembly Malik Asad Sikandar has said the Sindh Government has approved Rs 1 billion for the projects of water supply and drainage in Kotri, Jamshoro district
According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the MNA assured that the work on the projects would start soon after completion of the required tendering process and release of funds.