Water supply, drainage projects for Kotri get approval: Malik Asad Sikandar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The Member National Assembly Malik Asad Sikandar has said the Sindh Government has approved Rs 1 billion for the projects of water supply and drainage in Kotri Jamshoro district.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the MNA assured that the work on the projects would start soon after completion of the required tendering process and release of funds.