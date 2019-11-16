UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Supply, Drainage Projects For Kotri Get Approval: Malik Asad Sikandar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 09:50 PM

Water supply, drainage projects for Kotri get approval: Malik Asad Sikandar

The Member National Assembly Malik Asad Sikandar has said the Sindh Government has approved Rs 1 billion for the projects of water supply and drainage in Kotri, Jamshoro district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The Member National Assembly Malik Asad Sikandar has said the Sindh Government has approved Rs 1 billion for the projects of water supply and drainage in Kotri, Jamshoro district.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the MNA assured that the work on the projects would start soon after completion of the required tendering process and release of funds.

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly Water Jamshoro Kotri Government Billion

Recent Stories

Boy injures in road mishap in Quetta

5 minutes ago

Man dies in firing incident in Quetta

5 minutes ago

Pro-Independence Protesters Storm Barcelona Railwa ..

5 minutes ago

All courts decisions to be implemented: Governor

5 minutes ago

Lombard recovers to keep nose in front at Nedbank ..

25 minutes ago

Winning start for Madagascar as they seek more glo ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.