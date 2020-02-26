UrduPoint.com
Water Supply Line For Villages Of Achhro Thar Desert Inaugurated

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 10:14 PM

The second phase of water supply project for 'Achchro Thar' has been inaugurated on Wednesday that would provide clean drinking water to 16 villages of the scarcely inhabited desert area of Sanghar and Umerkot districts

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The second phase of water supply project for 'Achchro Thar' has been inaugurated on Wednesday that would provide clean drinking water to 16 villages of the scarcely inhabited desert area of Sanghar and Umerkot districts.

PPP's leaders Farhan Ghani, Col. Nafees, Country director ACTED Safaraz Lal Din inaugurated the project here at village Ranik Dahar.

The 28 kilometer long water supply line would supply clean drinking water to more than 6000 population of desert area on daily basis.More than 14 water reservoirs- each having storage capacity of 12 thousand gallons- have been built in different villages under the USAID funded project being executed by Sindh Public Health Engineering department.

Each plant is also equipped with solar power system to ensure uninterrupted supply.

