Water Supply Problem To Be Addressed On Priority Basis: Ziaullah Bangash

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:37 PM

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash Wednesday directed the WSSC to quickly ensure water supply to the people of Farden Colony Kohat and installed separate pipeline on emergency basis

He also directed his special representative Muhammad Ahsan Ayaz Bangash to monitor the phase of work. WSSC Supervisor Kaleemullah also reached Garden Colony Kohat to address the problems being faced by the people in water supply with elders of the area were also present on the occasion during the pipes installation of water supply.

He also directed his special representative Muhammad Ahsan Ayaz Bangash to monitor the phase of work. WSSC Supervisor Kaleemullah also reached Garden Colony Kohat to address the problems being faced by the people in water supply with elders of the area were also present on the occasion during the pipes installation of water supply.

Mohammad Ahsan Ayaz Bangash and Kaleemullah approved the work of installation of pipes for water supply and directed to complete the work as soon as possible so as to ensure timely supply of water to the people in this heat.

On the occasion, Mohammad Ahsan Ayaz Bangash informed the people that Ziaullah Bangash has allocated huge amount of money for various water supply projects to the people of Kohat including installation of new pipelines in different areas and currently work on such projects would continue very soon. He said with the new installation of pipes, it would address the problems of the people regarding water supply.

