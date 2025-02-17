Water supply reduction expected amid Khanpur Dam cleaning; CEO RCB

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) CEO Rawalpindi Cantonment board Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi on Monday has indicated the reduction in water supply as the desilting of the left side of the canal is underway.

In a statement issued by the Board, the CEO said that water supply would be restored to normal from February 23 to February 25.

The RCB has been decided to issue challans, suspend water connections and register FIRs against those involved in wasting water.

The CEO appealed to the citizens to use water carefully during the said period.