Water Supply Restored After Khanpur Canal Desilting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Desilting of the left canal of the Khanpur Dam has been completed followed by full restoration of water supply to twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
The desilting which spanned for two weeks was completed before time in which some maintenance was also carried out.
The Rawalpindi Cantonement board (RCB) shares 5Km of the canal which is considered as an arterial section of the water supply mechanism to the twin cities. The full length of a total of 18 km underwent the annual cleaning process.
In a brief interaction with APP here on Wednesday, the Rawalpindi Cantonement Board Chief, Ali Irfan Rizvi informed that water supply to the RCB residents has been fully restored. He further informed that RCB also rendered maintenance works during the desilting, with the help of heavy machinery.
"The early completion has resulted in swift reduction in water complaints by the residents", he said.
