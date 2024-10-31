Water Supply Restored After Sangjani Station Repaired
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 11:30 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The water supply from Sangjani Pumping Station has been restored after completion of repair work at the station. The dysfunctional pump has caused reduced water supply to Rawalpindi Cantonment board areas.
According to the details, the dysfunctionality of the mega water pump was caused by electric circuits breakdown which was resulted into equipment's destruction.
The Sangjani Water Pumping Station is one of the main water supplying units, where repair work was continued for several days, due to which the residents of the RCB areas suffered with water supply shortage. The CEO RCB, Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi had given instructions to the relevant departments for full early recovery of the pumping system.
The Spokesman RCB informed that the engineering teams tirelessly worked on the repair work. He said that full water supply would be ensured in the RCB areas.
