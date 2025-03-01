Open Menu

Water Supply Schedule For Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Water supply schedule for Ramazan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued new water supply schedule to facilitate people during the holy month of Ramazan.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that water would be available during Sehri hours from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. and during Iftar hours from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

