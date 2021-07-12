UrduPoint.com
Water Supply Scheme Worth Rs 210 Mln In Progress In Haripur: Akbar Ayub

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:12 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan Monday said a historical clean drinking water project worth Rs 210 million which would end the water supply issue in the district

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan Monday said a historical clean drinking water project worth Rs 210 million which would end the water supply issue in the district.

Talking to the media during his visit to Haripur, Akbar Ayub disclosed that with the cooperation of the German government, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) FWO has already started initial work on it.

He said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country was on the right track of development and prosperity. The government would fulfill all of its election promises with the masses till the next general elections so that it could ask for the vote from the masses.

While talking about the parameters of the project, the minister said that through this project 30-kilometer distribution and 62-kilometer main water supply lines would be installed besides six new tube wells were under construction while installation of water supply lines are also in progress.

The minister said that all citizens of the district would be facilitated through the clean drinking project. A 3500-meter drain system would be constructed for the drainage of rainwater on both sides of Hazara highway.

Akbar Ayub Khan said the focus of PTI-led government was to facilitate masses. On the basis of performance during two consecutive tenures, he hoped, the PTI would make its government third time in the province.

