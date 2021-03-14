UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Supply Scheme Worth Rs11.869 Started In Kulachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Water supply scheme worth Rs11.869 started in Kulachi

DEERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) ::Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Aghaz Khan Gandapur on Sunday said the provincial government was spending billions of rupees on the uplift of underprivileged areas of southern districts.

He said this while inaugurating newly stalled water supply scheme at Sheru Nau village Pof Kulachi Tehsil. Gandapur said the government was exploring all possible options to ensure provision of basic amenities for people at their door step.

The MPA said provision of clean drinking water would be ensured on priority to the residents of Kulachi Tehsil. He added that a number of projects were also be executed in the constituency.

Related Topics

Water Provincial Assembly Sunday All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches latest routes from Abu ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Customs foils smuggling of 3 million Captago ..

24 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates Mohamed bin Zayed Fiel ..

38 minutes ago

DEWA, WGEO to organise 7th World Green Energy Summ ..

39 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on the Special T ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai completed

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.