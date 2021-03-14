Water supply scheme worth Rs11.869 started in Kulachi

(@FahadShabbir)

DEERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) ::Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Aghaz Khan Gandapur on Sunday said the provincial government was spending billions of rupees on the uplift of underprivileged areas of southern districts.

He said this while inaugurating newly stalled water supply scheme at Sheru Nau village Pof Kulachi Tehsil. Gandapur said the government was exploring all possible options to ensure provision of basic amenities for people at their door step.

The MPA said provision of clean drinking water would be ensured on priority to the residents of Kulachi Tehsil. He added that a number of projects were also be executed in the constituency.