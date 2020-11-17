UrduPoint.com
Water Supply Schemes Being Completed Under ADP

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Under the Punjab government's annual development programme (ADP), work on different water supply schemes is ongoing at a fast pace in the city.

MPA/Vice-Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed, during his visit to the water supply line at D-Type Colony here Tuesday said that the water supply line would be laid down from water works Jhal to Samanabad.

Work on this scheme is underway day and night and it will be completed soon, he said adding that supply of water will be available to people of the area by completion of this scheme.

He said that under ADP, a 800 feet pipeline is being laid down on service road of canal road to provide the clean water to people of the adjacent localities.

He said that work on sewerage lines in Bhagewal was also ongoing under ADP.

Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar was also accompanied.

