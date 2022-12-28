UrduPoint.com

Water Supply, Sewerage Project To Be Completed On Priority: Secretary Housing

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing, South Punjab, Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that development projects of water supply and sewerage would be completed on priority to facilitate masses.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on the ongoing development schemes of 2022-23 here on Wednesday, the Secretary Housing said that work would be sped up at the ongoing development schemes of water supply and sewerage to provide relief to the masses.

He said that the officers concerned have been directed to complete all ongoing development projects at the earliest.

He said that clean drinking water was the basic right of everyone and added that all possible efforts were being made to provide clean drinking water across South Punjab.

He directed the administration of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to ensure maximum plantation at green belts and parks of the city. He asked officers of PHA to provide maximum facilities for masses at all parks of the city in order to restore recreational activities in the parks.

