Water Supply Suspended Due To Power Breakdown: WASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Water supply suspended due to power breakdown: WASA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has informed that the water supply to all parts of Hyderabad was suspended here on Thursday because of the power supply breakdown to the filtration plants and pumping stations.

Nadeem Yousuf, the spokesman of WASA's parent organization Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), informed that the power supply to old and New Filtration Plants on the Jamshoro road was suspended at around 9 am in the morning.

He said the officials of WASA were in contact with the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) officials.

He apprised the consumers that the water supply would be restored soon, adding that water would take at least 3 hours to reach the consumers after the restoration of power supply.

