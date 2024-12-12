Water supply suspension announced for canals linked with Kotri Barrage

(@FahadShabbir)

The Executive Engineer of Kotri Barrage Division, Jamshoro has issued a notification informing farmers and concerned individuals that water supply to the canals connected to the Kotri Barrage will be suspended for annual maintenance and repair works of the Barrage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Executive Engineer of Kotri Barrage Division, Jamshoro has issued a notification informing farmers and concerned individuals that water supply to the canals connected to the Kotri Barrage will be suspended for annual maintenance and repair works of the Barrage.

The suspension will commence from December 25, 2024, and will continue until January 10, 2025. The affected canals include Akram Wah (Lined Channel), Old Phuleli (Pinyari), New Phuleli and KB Feeder.

Farmers and other stakeholders were advised to plan accordingly during this period.